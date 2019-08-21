Hot & Humid With Daily Showers And Storms

by Ben Lang

After days on end of mid-90°+ heat, including a 6-day streak of 100°+ high temperatures in Montgomery, we’re slowly transitioning back to near-normal heat. It’s still going to be hot this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index temperatures stay in check, remaining at or below 100° for most of the day. There’s a chance for a shower or storm today, but the coverage of rain remains isolated at best. Temperatures slowly cool this evening under partly cloudy sky, with showers and storms quickly fading away. We’ll begin with temperatures in the upper 80s at 7PM, cooling to near 80° by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s.

Thursday features a slightly higher chance for a shower or storm. However, these hold off until the afternoon, so you won’t have to worry about rain during the morning. Temperatures warm back into the low to mid 90s, but heat index temperatures mainly stay below 105° over the course of the day. The showers and storms taper off during the evening, with a mainly dry and muggy overnight. Thursday night lows fall into the low 70s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday feature a higher chance for rain. Showers and storms could be fairly widespread each afternoon. High temperatures generally remain in the upper 80s to low 90s those days, close to where we typically are this time of year. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s.

Next Monday may feature our best chance for rain over the next eight days, with scattered to numerous showers and storms. Next Tuesday and Wednesday also feature a chance for showers and storms, with highs in the low to mid 90s.