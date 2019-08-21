MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Beating cancer + Heart attacks in women

by Samantha Williams

Beating cancer is often followed by a new health challenge. According to a study in “The Lancet,” cancer survivors have a greater risk of developing blood clots and heart problems. The researchers said survivors should be closely monitored for signs of cardiovascular disease.

Plus, a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association aimed to dispel the myth that women suffer different heart attack symptoms than men. It found that female patients are more likely to experience ‘typical’ signs like radiating pain and nausea. Women are also more likely to receive an incorrect diagnosis and sub-standard care.