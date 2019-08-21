MPS Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of FCS Kickoff Classic

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department would like the make the public aware of upcoming road closures in the downtown area of Montgomery near Cramton Bowl as Montgomery hosts the FCS Kickoff Classic.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling in these areas.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 10 a.m., Madison Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from Capitol Avenue to Jackson Street. Additional street closures will include Hall Street between Adams Avenue and Madison Avenue as well as Hilliard Street between Madison Avenue and Pelham Street.

No parking signs will also be placed on the entirety of North Capitol Parkway and South Capitol Parkway beginning Thursday, August 22, to allow buses to use the roadway to turn onto Madison Avenue and prevent any damage to vehicles that may be occupying the roadway.

The roadways will reopen once the game has concluded and the pedestrian traffic has cleared the area.