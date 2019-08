7 Wetumpka Middle School Students Fall Ill; Taken to Hospital

by Darryl Hood

Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis says seven Wetumpka Middle Schools students were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

He says the 6th graders were among 90 other students were outside at the time and the 25 of the students started feeling hot. Of the 25, 7 were taken to the hospital.

