Enhanced Rain Chances This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The showers and storms wasted no time developing this morning. More showers and storms developed this afternoon. Most were concentrated on either side of I-65, traveling parallel to the interstate from southwest to northeast. High temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s, but heat index temperatures generally remained below 100°. Expect a partly cloudy sky this evening with the showers and storms tapering off. Temperatures remain in the mid 80s through 7PM, falling into the upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The chance for rain increases Friday, then again this weekend. Expect a healthy dose of showers and storms to develop by mid-afternoon Friday, but still, not everyone sees rain. There could be some showers and storms lingering into the evening, but the vast majority eventually fizzle out overnight. Friday afternoon highs generally rise into the low 90s, with Friday night lows falling back into the mid 70s.

The weekend could be wet at times, with numerous showers and storms around Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The increase of clouds and rain coverage keep high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon. Saturday and Sunday night lows fall into the low 70s, with most of the showers and storms coming to a close overnight.

Monday still looks like it could feature the best chance for rain. Again, that should curb the heat a bit, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered storms still appear likely next Tuesday through Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures may trend back towards the mid-90s by next Thursday, but a couple models show some heat relief for the end of next week. Both the Euro and GFS show a push of slightly cooler and drier air for our area by next weekend. It’s a long way away, and fronts have a tendency to stall before pushing through our area this time of year. Time will certainly tell, but model agreement this far in advance is a good sign!