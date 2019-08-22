Increasing Rain and Storm Coverage Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Hot temperatures continue for our Thursday, with many locations heading towards the lower and mid 90s this afternoon; add in those humidity levels, we are seeing those heat indices over 100° for in locations as well. As we see each day, with ample moisture in place to provide fuel, scattered showers and storms will be seen across the Alabama landscape during this afternoon and evening. You know the drill, storms this time of year are completely random when and where they develop, but they do produce very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The upper ridge weakens and an upper-trough will move into the area, bringing with it colder air aloft. This will make the air more unstable and accordingly will cause an increase in the number of showers and storms tomorrow through Monday. We should see a generous supply of rain and storms all four days, with the highest coverage of activity during the afternoon and evening hours. Odds of any one spot getting wet will be in the 50-70% range during this time. It won’t rain all the time and not everyone will see the rain, and we should see periods of sun as well. Heat levels will back off some with highs in the lower 90s, but it will remain very muggy.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Much of the Atlantic Basin continue to be very quiet, but that is certainly to change in the coming weeks as we approach the peak of the season. At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Chantal was located near latitude 39.1 North, longitude 45.7 West. The depression is moving toward the east near 17 mph. Chantal is forecast to slow down and make a clockwise loop through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected, and Chantal is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by Friday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Also, a trough of low pressure located over the central Bahamas is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development is possible by this weekend or early next week while the system moves slowly northwestward toward the Florida peninsula at 5 to 10 mph and then turns northeastward off the southeastern coast of the United States. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan