Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is making strides against breast cancer.

Today was the official kick off for the Making Strides campaign walk in downtown Montgomery. Breast cancer survivors and their families took part in today’s kick off event, showing their support for those affected by the disease.

“This event is always important just to raise awareness and recognition for breast cancer,” says Quenita Mitchell, who heads the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. “Ultimately, [The American Cancer Society’s] goal is to have a world without cancer, and it’s starts here. It’s starts with our local people fundraising, spreading the awareness, and educating ourselves on early detection.”

This year’s Making Strides walk will be on October 19th, 2019, starting at the Union Station Train Shed on Water Street in Montgomery. Check-in begins at 7:30am, and the walk begins at 8:30am.

For more information on the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Campaign walk, click here.