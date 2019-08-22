Montgomery Park Groundbreaking Ceremony

by Andrew James

Montgomery city leaders broke ground on a new park Thursday.

Construction will soon be underway for Screws Park on Atlanta Highway at the site of the Old Screws Armory. The park will have a walking trail, pavilion and green space. It will also have a road and bridge connecting it to the ball fields behind Goodwyn Middle School. City leaders say a second entry is needed to improve safety at the ball fields.

“Quality of life to get the kids that we have that play ball, all the time, all year round, in the park behind us, another way to get safely, especially if it’s inclement weather,” explained City Councilman Richard Bollinger.

“It’s just a natural extension to ask this community, which Richard Bollinger did, what they would like to see, and they’d like to see a park and some additional access in there,” shared Mayor Todd Strange.

Bollinger says this is a $550,000 project. It should be completed in the next 3 months.