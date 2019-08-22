The Effort to Find a Missing Uniontown Man Continues

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The search to find a missing Uniontown man continues tonight — along with the prayers for his safe return.

Sixty-five year old Archie Evans of Uniontown has been missing now — for just over a week.

He suffers from Alzhiemer’s — and has some other health concerns.

His family has been suffering through eight days of agony — especially his wife, Loretta.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. I just, I can’t do nothing,” she said.

“I don’t know where he is and, I don’t know where to look. We’ve looked everywhere and we still looking and we just want somebody to find him.”

“Evans says her husband got the keys to his 1990 red Ford Ranger pick-up truck that was parked in the front yard — and just drove off.

“He hadn’t drove that truck in over four years,” said Evans.

“And the day he left home, it was real hot — and the truck don’t have air conditioning.”

Archie Evans was spotted by family members — driving on Hamburg Road near County Road 23.

“They saw him going down Hamburg Road and he turn around and come back up towards town and they hadn’t seen him since,” said Uniontown Police Chief Adrian Watters.

Watters says there have been reports of Evans being spotted in Bibb County — and in Akron and Tuscaloosa.

Meanwhile — a family continues to hold out hope — for the safe return of their loved one.

SOT- We just want him to be back home. That’s all.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Archie Evans — call Perry County E-911 at (334) 628-3400.