AHSAA Football Scoreboard
AHSAA Scoreboard as of 10:38 p.m.
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Week Zero Results
AHSAA Kickoff Classic
At Cramton Bowl
Carver-Montgomery 18, Jeff Davis 13
Friday’s Game
Hoover vs. Central-Phenix City, 7 p.m.
OTHER REGULAR SEASON RESULTS
Class 1A
Appalachian 34, Southeastern 32
Brantley 26, Highland Home 21
Decatur Heritsge 48, Phillips 7
Falkville 28, Danville 21
Florala 36, St. Michael Catholic 34
Fruitdale 40, A.L. Johnson 10
Georgiana 40, St. Luke’s Episcopal 14
Maplesville 40, Fultondale 6
Notasulga 46, Barbour County 7
Pickens County 51, Marengo 0
R.A. Hubbard 46, Cherokee 23
Waterloo 40, Woodville 13
Winterboro 42, Central Coosa 0
Class 2A
Addison 27, Curry 0
Asbury 35, Brindlee Mountain 20
Cold Springs 25, Meek 0
Collinsville 50, Plainview 6
Elberta 26, Pleasant Home 6
Geneva County 54, Samson 37
Red Bay 36, Colbert Heights 0
Reeltown 18, Bullock County 6
Westbrook Christian 50, Coosa Christian 24
Class 3A
Clements 50, Elkmont 6
Dadeville 46, Horseshoe Bend 6
Gordo 34, Fayette County 6
Hanceville 42, Sumiton Christian 21
Opp 21, Flomaton 7
Pensacola Catholic (FL) 20, Mobile Christian 10
Pike Road 54, Calhoun 0
Susan Moore 54, West End 14
Winfield 19, Haleyville 13
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 20, Saks 12
Brooks 69, Lauderdale County 38
Childersburg 22, Shelby County 14
Good Hope 28, Carbon Hill 9
Headland 42, Straughn 14
Lincoln 26, Southside-Gadsden 20
Oneonta 41, Priceville 7
UMS-Wright 18, St. Paul’s Episcopal 13
West Limestone 21, Tanner 2
White Plains 42, Vincent 12
Williamson 17, Chickasaw 0 (preseason)
Class 5A
Arab 28, Boaz 21
Ardmore 27, West Morgan 9
Bibb County 8, Greensboro 6
Briarcrest (TN) 44, Madison Academy 7
Citronelle 37, Washington County 7
Corner 20, Northside 12
Etowah 31, Gadsden City 23
Jasper 21, Cullman 19
Jemison 49, Thorsby 20
Rehobeth 36, Ashford 22
Russellville 20, East Limestone 14 (Preseason)
Springville 28, Hayden 6
West Point 14, Fairview 8
Class 6A
Bessemer City 26, Huffman 7
Brookwood 30, West Blocton 26
Calera 27, Pelham 20
Hueytown 32, Homewood 19
Lee-Huntsville 49, Columbia 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Deshler 3
Opelika 10, Callaway (GA) 7
Oxford 48, Munford 6
Saraland 42, Andalusia 20
Shades Valley 27, Central Clay County 10 (Preseason)
Class 7A
Auburn 48, Wilcox Central 0
Austin 45, Hartselle 14
Brentwood Academy 41, Florence 14
Christian Brothers (TN) 40, Bob Jones 26
Huntsville 45, Decatur 14
Mountain Brook 35, Northridge 6
Oak Mountain 17, Chelsea 0
Prattville 39, Foley 0
Spain Park 35, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27