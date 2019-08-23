AHSAA Football Scoreboard

by Darrell Puckett

AHSAA Scoreboard as of 10:38 p.m.



Week Zero Results

AHSAA Kickoff Classic

At Cramton Bowl

Carver-Montgomery 18, Jeff Davis 13

Friday’s Game

Hoover vs. Central-Phenix City, 7 p.m.

OTHER REGULAR SEASON RESULTS

Class 1A

Appalachian 34, Southeastern 32

Brantley 26, Highland Home 21

Decatur Heritsge 48, Phillips 7

Falkville 28, Danville 21

Florala 36, St. Michael Catholic 34

Fruitdale 40, A.L. Johnson 10

Georgiana 40, St. Luke’s Episcopal 14

Maplesville 40, Fultondale 6

Notasulga 46, Barbour County 7

Pickens County 51, Marengo 0

R.A. Hubbard 46, Cherokee 23

Waterloo 40, Woodville 13

Winterboro 42, Central Coosa 0

Class 2A

Addison 27, Curry 0

Asbury 35, Brindlee Mountain 20

Cold Springs 25, Meek 0

Collinsville 50, Plainview 6

Elberta 26, Pleasant Home 6

Geneva County 54, Samson 37

Red Bay 36, Colbert Heights 0

Reeltown 18, Bullock County 6

Westbrook Christian 50, Coosa Christian 24

Class 3A

Clements 50, Elkmont 6

Dadeville 46, Horseshoe Bend 6

Gordo 34, Fayette County 6

Hanceville 42, Sumiton Christian 21

Opp 21, Flomaton 7

Pensacola Catholic (FL) 20, Mobile Christian 10

Pike Road 54, Calhoun 0

Susan Moore 54, West End 14

Winfield 19, Haleyville 13

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 20, Saks 12

Brooks 69, Lauderdale County 38

Childersburg 22, Shelby County 14

Good Hope 28, Carbon Hill 9

Headland 42, Straughn 14

Lincoln 26, Southside-Gadsden 20

Oneonta 41, Priceville 7

UMS-Wright 18, St. Paul’s Episcopal 13

West Limestone 21, Tanner 2

White Plains 42, Vincent 12

Williamson 17, Chickasaw 0 (preseason)

Class 5A

Arab 28, Boaz 21

Ardmore 27, West Morgan 9

Bibb County 8, Greensboro 6

Briarcrest (TN) 44, Madison Academy 7

Citronelle 37, Washington County 7

Corner 20, Northside 12

Etowah 31, Gadsden City 23

Jasper 21, Cullman 19

Jemison 49, Thorsby 20

Rehobeth 36, Ashford 22

Russellville 20, East Limestone 14 (Preseason)

Springville 28, Hayden 6

West Point 14, Fairview 8

Class 6A

Bessemer City 26, Huffman 7

Brookwood 30, West Blocton 26

Calera 27, Pelham 20

Hueytown 32, Homewood 19

Lee-Huntsville 49, Columbia 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Deshler 3

Opelika 10, Callaway (GA) 7

Oxford 48, Munford 6

Saraland 42, Andalusia 20

Shades Valley 27, Central Clay County 10 (Preseason)

Class 7A

Auburn 48, Wilcox Central 0

Austin 45, Hartselle 14

Brentwood Academy 41, Florence 14

Christian Brothers (TN) 40, Bob Jones 26

Huntsville 45, Decatur 14

Mountain Brook 35, Northridge 6

Oak Mountain 17, Chelsea 0

Prattville 39, Foley 0

Spain Park 35, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27