Cloudy And Wet At Times This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and humid afternoon across central and south Alabama. Showers and storms became fairly widespread by the late afternoon, but pockets of sunshine allowed temperatures to warm into the mid 90s in many locations. Fortunately, heat index temperatures stayed near or below 100° this afternoon. Showers and storms remain possible early this evening. They’ll gradually taper off, with most of the area dry by midnight. Temperatures remain warm this evening, with mid 80s at 7PM falling to the upper 70s at 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday begins with some cloudiness in the central and south Alabama sky, but it should be a mainly dry start to the day. Scattered showers and storms develop by the afternoon, and they could be fairly widespread at times through the evening. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s before the cooling showers and storms arrive. The rain eventually tapers off Saturday night, but we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy and muggy evening with lows in the mid 70s. Looks like a similar setup for Sunday, with a mostly cloudy start to the day. Numerous showers and storms develop by mid afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Most of the rain tapers off Sunday night, with lows in the low 70s.

Monday may feature the best chance for rain over the next eight days, with widespread showers and storms expected. The rain may keep max temperatures in the 80s. Next Tuesday and Wednesday also feature a good chance for rain, though more of a scattered variety of afternoon showers and storms. A change to the weather pattern may arrive next Thursday, with cold front potentially sweeping through our area. Models favor drier and slightly cooler air for next Thursday and Friday. It’s still early, and fronts have a tendency to stall to our north as they travel into the southeast U.S. this time of year. Even if the front clears the area, models hint at spotty showers creeping back into the forecast next weekend.