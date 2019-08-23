Morgan Academy Student Athletes Step Up for Community Clean Up

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A group of student-athletes in Selma — are stepping up to the plate — to tackle a growing litter problem at the city’s biggest park.

“We’re calling it the Community Clean-up.”

Morgan Academy Head Softball Coach Cherie Grimes has rallied all of the female athletes at the school — for a community service project to clean up Bloch Park.

“Our community is suffering after the lay-off of all the city workers and I been wanting to do something for the community and involve these girls,” she said.

Emily Strickland plays softball and runs track at Morgan.

“All of us thought it was a great idea because, I mean, it just helps our city, helps us look good, helps the city look better and I think its a great project,” said Strickland.

Grimes said the plan right now is to pick up litter around the park once a month. She says that could change or even expand over time.

“Maybe this once a month can turn into twice a month and just taking care of it.”

The girls are giving up part of their Saturday — to give back to the community.

And they’re challenging other schools to do the same — or join them at Bloch Park.

“If Meadowview wants to come or Dallas County wants to come and help, then they can,” said Strickland.

“We are Dallas County. We are Selma. We can all help clean it up and make it look nice.”

“And really show people in our community that we care,” said Grimes.

“We have to take a step, take a big step and do something. And not just sit back and wait on somebody else to do it.”

The big clean-up effort at Bloch Park kicks-off August 24th at 8 am.