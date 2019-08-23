TRAFFIC: Accident With Hazardous Material Shuts Down I-65 At Mile Marker 129, Near Greenville

by Jalea Brooks

I-65 is shut down at the 129 mile marker because of a commercial vehicle accident containing hazardous material.

The interstate is expected to be closed until at least noon. Greenville High School is closed Friday as a precaution.

This is only Greenville High School. All other public schools are open today and the scheduled away football game for tonight will be played. https://t.co/nIN1qeGmFm — Justin Lovvorn (@justin_lovvorn) August 23, 2019

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorne tweeted out this information Friday morning:

All lanes of Interstate 65 are closed due to a commercial vehicle accident containing hazardous material at the 129 mile marker. Southbound traffic is being rerouted off the 130 exit. Northbound traffic is being rerouted off the 114 exit. — Justin Lovvorn (@justin_lovvorn) August 23, 2019

