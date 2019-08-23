TRAFFIC: Accident With Hazardous Material Shuts Down I-65 At Mile Marker 129, Near Greenville

I-65 is shut down at the 129 mile marker because of a commercial vehicle accident containing hazardous material.

The interstate is expected to be closed until at least noon. Greenville High School is closed Friday as a precaution.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorne tweeted out this information Friday morning:

Southbound traffic is being rerouted off of exit 130.  Northbound traffic is being rerouted off of exit 114. Drivers should use caution and an alternate route if possible.

