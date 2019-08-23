White Water Center Coming to West Montgomery
A white water center will soon be coming to West Montgomery near Maxwell Air Force Base.
The Montgomery County Commission held a briefing Friday morning on what is known as “Project Catalyst.”
The multi-million dollar project will include whitewater rafting, zip lines, hiking, mountain biking, rope courses, and more.
The Olympic-sized venue will be located adjacent to I-65 along the Alabama River.
No word on when construction will begin.
