White Water Center Coming to West Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A white water center will soon be coming to West Montgomery near Maxwell Air Force Base.

The Montgomery County Commission held a briefing Friday morning on what is known as “Project Catalyst.”

The multi-million dollar project will include whitewater rafting, zip lines, hiking, mountain biking, rope courses, and more.

The Olympic-sized venue will be located adjacent to I-65 along the Alabama River.

No word on when construction will begin.

Stay with Alabama News Network with the very latest as this story develops.