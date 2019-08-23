Whitewater Center Coming to West Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A white water center will soon be coming to West Montgomery near Maxwell Air Force Base.

The Montgomery County Commission held a briefing Friday morning on what is known as “Project Catalyst.”

The multi-million dollar project will include whitewater rafting, zip lines, hiking, mountain biking, rope courses, and more.

“It is going to revitalize that I-65 corridor as it passes through Montgomery, Alabama,” Rhonda Walker, Montgomery County Commission Vice Chairman said.

The 120-acre park will be located adjacent to I-65 along the Alabama River and will be within walking distance of downtown Montgomery.

“Imagine as they cross that river bridge and look over at Montgomery and they see people zip lining across the Alabama River,” Walker said.

In addition to various outdoor activities, officials say the center will offer a variety of food and beverage options, retail shopping, live music and host numerous festivals, competitions and weekly activities.

The project is being financed through public and private partnerships. The county is contributing $35 million and the city is contributing land worth $16 million. Some properties were acquired through land swaps with the Corp of Engineers.

“There were about seven or eight properties that we did not own. I am pleased tell you that today, with one exception, we own every piece of property that would be necessary for this particular project,” said Montgomery Mayor, Todd Strange.