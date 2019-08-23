Will Montgomery Whitewater Center Resemble One Near Charlotte, North Carolina?

by Alabama News Network Staff

The multi-million dollar whitewater center that is planned for West Montgomery may resemble one that’s already in operation near Charlotte, North Carolina.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange told Alabama News Network that city and county leaders are studying the facility in North Carolina as a possible model for Montgomery’s proposed complex.

That facility is called the U.S. National Whitewater Center. It spans 1,300 acres near the Catawba River. It is estimated to have a $37 million annual economic impact.

The Montgomery whitewater center is proposed to be built near Maxwell Air Force Base off Maxwell Boulevard near Interstate 65 close to downtown. It will include whitewater rafting, zip lines, hiking, mountain biking, rope courses, and more.

Construction on the Montgomery center is expected to begin in the fall of 2020. It could open as soon as March 2022.