1 Killed After ATV Wreck in Autauga County

by Mandy McQueen

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Verbena man.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton, the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Larry Tyus Jr., 44, was killed when the 2007 Yamaha ATV he was operating left the road and overturned. Tyus was not using a helmet and was ejected. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Prattville Baptist Medical Center.

The crash occurred on Autauga County 32 near Watson Road, approximately three miles north of the White City Community.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.