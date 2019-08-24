Prison Construction Proposal Inches Forward

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is inching forward with a plan to build three new prisons.

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Monday will open company responses to a “request for qualifications” from firms interested in building the proposed new prisons. A spokeswoman for Gov. Kay Ivey said the state will release the names of the companies on Monday.

Ivey in February announced a plan to build three new prisons. She said state officials will first gather proposals from companies and then decide how to proceed.

The administration is exploring the possibility of leasing the prisons.

Ivey told reporters Friday that they are evaluating the process, but said that approach appears to be a “win-win.”

The proposed prisons would each house more than 3,000 male inmates.

