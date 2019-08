Putts Fore Paws

Alabama News Network Hosts its second annual Putts Fore Paws

by Chris Searcy

The Montgomery CW and Alabama News Network hosted its first annual golf tournament on August 23, 2018 at Emerald Mountain Golf Course in Wetumpka, AL. The entry fee is $300 per team and it benefited the Elmore County Humane Society. The format was four person scramble and the team fee includes green fees, golf carts, door prizes and more!