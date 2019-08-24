Showers And Storms Likely Sunday And Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy start to the day for many, but by the afternoon the sun broke through at times for part of the area. Showers and storms remained fairly scattered today, but it looks like they could be quite widespread for part two of the weekend and Monday. An isolated shower or storm remains possible overnight with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures only fall to the mid 70s, so expect a muggy start to Sunday.

A mostly cloudy sky greets us on Sunday morning. There could be some isolated showers early in the day, but they’ll become more widespread by the middle of the day. Most locations see a shower or storm at some point on Sunday, but it won’t be raining all day in any particular area. Severe weather is not expected, but you could be caught under a torrential downpour for a while if a storm pops up over you. The rain and clouds hold afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible Sunday night, with an otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast sky. Sunday night lows fall into the low 70s.

Showers and storms look widespread again on Monday, courtesy of an area of low pressure crossing the Mississippi-Alabama border. We could experience showers and storms in waves on Monday, sweeping through the area from west to east throughout the day. The low exits stage right on Tuesday, but we’ll probably still experience scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Rain is also possible Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the state from the northwest. As early as Wednesday night, drier and slightly cooler air could filter into our area. Wednesday night lows fall to around 70°. It won’t be much cooler on Thursday, but Wednesday’s front results in a mostly sunny sky with less humid air. Thursday’s high temperatures likely still reach the low 90s. Thursday night lows could fall into the 60s area-wide, with another mostly sunny and less humid day on Friday.

The rain-free streak won’t last long. Isolated showers and storms return to the forecast next weekend, but they don’t appear widespread at this time. Count on the humidity ramping back up too, so it won’t feel quite as comfortable outside. High temperatures reach the low 90s next Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the low 70s.