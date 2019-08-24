Valiant Cross Academy

School bus fundraiser

by Chris Searcy

On August 15th, 2019 Valiant Cross Academy has begun raising funds for their very first school bus! The Daniel Foundation of Alabama has graciously offered to match every dollar the school receives for the school bus up to $50,000.00 until October 1, 2019.

Beginning on August 15, 2019 we will launch the “Get On The Bus With Valiant Cross” Campaign. You can donate on our website at www.valiantcross.org our Facebook page at Valiant Cross Academy or our Go Fund Me Campaign link at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-on-the-bus-with-valiant-cross-academy utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet