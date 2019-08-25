Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Train in Opelika
One man is fighting for his life after being struck by a train Saturday morning.
According to the Opelika Police Department, officers and Opelika Fire Department units responded to the railroad tracks in the wood-line near the dead end of Dorsey Street at around 1:42 a.m. Once on scene, they found a Hispanic male who had been struck by a CSX train. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Ga.
Police said the victim was treated for serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. The name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.