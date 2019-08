Officials Investigate Mobile Home Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Credit: Montgomery Fire/Rescue

Montgomery fire officials are looking into the cause of a mobile home fire.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, crews were dispatched to Phlox Lane on Saturday night to a possible structure fire. Once on scene, fire crews encountered a mobile home engulfed with flames.

All occupants were out of the home and accounted for. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.