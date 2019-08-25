Widespread Showers And Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a less-than-sunny Sunday across central and south Alabama. Not everyone saw rain through this afternoon, but a cluster of showers and storms is heading south to north through the area this evening. Even if you miss out on that batch of rain, tonight doesn’t look like a totally rain free night. You could still get a shower or storm overnight. Outside of the chance for rain, expect an overcast sky tonight with lows falling into the mid 70s.

Monday features widespread showers and storms again, as a weak area of low pressure slides into the state from the southwest. This low drags plenty of moisture through central and south Alabama Monday, probably resulting in waves of rain throughout the day. It probably won’t rain all day at a particular location, but you could see a bout of heavy rain, followed by a lull, then another bout of showers and storms. Outside of the rain, we’ll probably see an overcast sky throughout the day. The clouds and rain should keep temperatures down, with highs only in the mid to upper 80s. The chance for rain and the clouds stick around Monday night, with lows in the low 70s.

The area of low pressure exits stage right on Tuesday, but a southwest flow at the surface keeps plenty of moisture streaming through central and south Alabama. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms, possible at pretty much any time. Again, like Monday, it won’t be raining all day in any one spot. A change to the weather pattern arrives Wednesday. The area of low pressure is out of the picture, and a cold front sweeps through the state from the northwest. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity is likely as the front comes through, but drier and slightly cooler air filters arrives Wednesday night. Wednesday night lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Thursday. It won’t be much cooler with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, but it’s going to feel great outside with the lower humidity. Thursday night lows fall into the mid to upper 60s. Friday looks like another mostly sunny day. Expect highs in the low 90s, but it still feels pleasant thanks to lower humidity.

Humidity creeps back in next weekend, resulting in at least small chances for rain. Models bring some of the moisture from the then-remnants of tropical storm Dorian into the northern gulf. That could keep at least a small chance for rain around on Labor day.