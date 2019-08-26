A Cloudy And Wet Start To The Week

by Ben Lang

The wet-weather pattern continues today, with showers and storms likely throughout the day. It won’t be a washout for any particular location, and it won’t rain in any one spot all day. But we could see multiple rounds of rain with embedded storms today. A few locations could pick up 1-2″ of rain. Areas west of I-65 likely see the highest rain totals. The overcast sky and rain keeps max temperatures in the low to mid 80s today. The showers and storms won’t taper off this evening, with scattered showers and storms still possible overnight. Expect a muggy and overcast Monday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday features another good chance for showers and storms. Like today, it won’t be a total washout. We may actually see a few breaks of sunshine during the afternoon and early evening, which could warm afternoon highs to near 90°. A few showers and storms remain likely Tuesday night with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday night lows fall into the mid 70s.

A change to the weather pattern arrives Wednesday. A cold front sweeps through the state from the northwest. We’ll see some rain as the front comes through, but timing likely determines how much rain we’ll see. If the front comes through early in the day, just scattered showers and storms are on the table. Meanwhile, if the front comes through later in the day, we could see more numerous showers and storms. Wednesday features highs in the low 90s. Wednesday night lows fall into the upper 60s with drier and slightly cooler air moving in behind the front.

Thursday looks very nice for one of the final days of August. Afternoon highs near 90° with a mostly sunny sky and low humidity. Thursday night lows fall into the mid to upper 60s. We may see spotty showers returning to the area in a hurry, with a small chance for rain by Friday afternoon. The extended labor day weekend features typical late August/early September weather. Highs warm to the low 90s each day, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms each day. We’ll feel a bit more humidity over the holiday weekend too, and overnight lows only fall into the low 70s.