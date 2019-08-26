Blount Elementary Shooting Suspect Escapes Mental Health Treatment Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

The suspected shooter at Blount Elementary, Isaiah Johnson, escaped the mental health treatment facility that a judge sent him to.

Montgomery police charged Johnson, 38 with first-degree escape after responding to a call on August 24, at about 9:13 p.m. in the 3900 block of Beth Manor Drive. The complainant advised Johnson escaped their facility. He was located by MPD on August 25.

According to AlaCourt, prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke his bond. Escape carries an additional $10,000 bond.

He escaped from the treatment facility, but is now back in custody.

