Capital City Hosts Thousands At Air Force Tech Conference

by Jalea Brooks

Governor Kay Ivey gives opening remarks at AFITC.

An Air Force tech conference that connects thousands of military information technology professionals with some of the top names in info technology, is in Montgomery this weekend.

It’s called the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Summit, happening in the Montgomery Performing Arts Center from August 25th-28th.

The event is hosted by Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, but just about all branches of the military are well represented.

Around 3,800 servicemen and servicewomen that specialize in information technology from across the country, are learning the latest cyber trends that help the military keep civilian information and data safe.

More than 100 companies and exhibitors are there to share what they have to offer to the military like government contracts and partnerships, job opportunities and even some info for military personnel looking to create a tech start up themselves.

“You get to to meet the people who actually know the business very well as far as the security side and maybe what some of our strengths and weaknesses are” said Dr. Simuel Shaw a conference attendee and member of th U.S. Army, who traveled from Virginia.

There are dozens of panels throughout the week, featuring leaders in the tech industry, Monday’s keynote speaker was Jim WhiteHurst, the CEO of tech company “Red Hat”, who just closed on the third biggest deal in US tech history a couple of months ago.