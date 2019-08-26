Gas Prices on Decline as Weather Cools Off

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gas prices almost always hit their highest levels in the summer, but things are starting to change.

Millions of Americans are getting some relief. The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped 17 cents in the past month, according to AAA.

It will get better, according to AAA. The group predicts another decrease of 20 to 25 cents in the coming months. The main reason for cheaper gas is because crude oil prices are dropping, and they are expected to go down even more in the fall.

AAA says you can improve gas mileage by making sure your tires are properly inflated.