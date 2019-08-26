Montgomery City Elections: What You Need to Know

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery city elections are Tuesday. Here’s a list of important information you need to know:

Polls are open from 7AM – 7PM.

Click here for more information about polling locations.

Click here for a sample ballot, listing all candidates in the mayor’s races as well as city council races.

Candidates in the Montgomery city races do not run by party. If no candidate gets more than 50% in a race, the top two finishers will move on to a runoff on Oct. 8.

Voters will be choosing a new mayor. Current Mayor Todd Strange decided not to run for re-election. District 6 City Council member Fred Bell and District 7 City Council member Arch Lee also chose not to seek re-election. In District 9, Charles Jinright does not have opposition and will be returning to City Council.

Voters in parts of Montgomery will also be able to vote in the Republican runoff for the Alabama House of Representatives seat in District 74. The seat became vacant with the death of Rep. Dimitri Polizos earlier this year.

Click here for more information about polling locations in the AL House District 74 Republican runoff.

Click here for a sample ballot for the AL House District 74 Republican runoff.

The candidate who wins this runoff will move on to the general

Alabama News Network will have complete election returns at the bottom of your TV screen after the polls close. We will also have Live updates throughout the evening and complete Live coverage on Alabama News Network at 10.