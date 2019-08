Montgomery County Arrests: August 19-25

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/29 Kenneth Bennett Arrest Date: 8/22/19 Charge(s): Failure to Register Vehicle Information & No Drivers License

2/29 Donald Washington Arrest Date: 8/21/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

3/29 Shar’tavius Walker Arrest Date: 8/24/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

4/29 Jordan Thomas Arrest Date: 8/23/19 Charge(s): Murder

5/29 Alyssa Straughn Arrest Date: 8/19/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st (2 counts)



6/29 Thomas Spradlin Arrest Date: 8/21/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

7/29 Jasmine Smith Arrest Date: 8/21/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

8/29 Gabriel Sierra Arrest Date: 8/22/19 Charge(s): Bringing Stolen Property into a State from Another State

9/29 Gerrod Scott Arrest Date: 8/22/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st (2 counts) & Domestic Violence 2nd (3 counts)

10/29 Douglas Scarborough Arrest Date: 8/21/19 Charge(s): Murder



11/29 Alfonso Santiago Arrest Date: 8/23/19 Charge(s): Rape 1st, Sexual Abuse 1st, & Sodomy 1st

12/29 Kenneth Ross, Jr. Arrest Date: 8/20/19 Charge(s): Reckless Endangerment & Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle

13/29 Quinshard Robinson Arrest Date: 8/24/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

14/29 Devion Pierce Arrest Date: 8/21/19 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude & Theft of Property 1st

15/29 Quanderious Phillips Arrest Date: 8/22/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



16/29 Jessica Petrik Arrest Date: 8/21/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

17/29 Mark Osbourne, II Arrest Date: 8/20/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

18/29 Derwin Nickerson Arrest Date: 8/22/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

19/29 James Murray, III Arrest Date: 8/23/19 Charge(s): Delinquent Aftercare

20/29 John Jones Arrest Date: 8/19/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Robbery 2nd



21/29 Ashley Grubbs Arrest Date: 8/24/19 Charge(s): DUI

22/29 Matthew Grubb Arrest Date: 8/21/19 Charge(s): Forgery 3rd

23/29 Marques Grace, Jr. Arrest Date: 8/19/19 Charge(s): Assault with a Deadly Weapon

24/29 Timothy Gilbert Arrest Date: 8/21/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st

25/29 Jimmie Fields Arrest Date: 8/23/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



26/29 Jeremy Caldwell Arrest Date: 8/20/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation

27/29 Jonathan Bradley Arrest Date: 8/22/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

28/29 James Bowman Arrest Date: 8/23/19 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied & Theft of Property 1st

29/29 Donald Barnes Arrest Date: 8/22/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Possession of Marijuana 1st



























































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 19-25 , 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.