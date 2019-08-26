More Rain Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler

This rainy weather pattern is sticking around for a few more days. It’s an active weather pattern that’s bringing beneficial rains and keeping the heat down a bit. Moisture continues to stream in from the gulf and that’s supplying the fuel for rain and storms. A midweek frontal boundary will sweep through and bring the current weather pattern to an end. Daily rounds of rain and storms go away and we see abundant sunshine returning for the latter half of the week. As a result, temps will return to the 90s for highs. Over the upcoming weekend, moisture begins streaming back into the area. We could see showers Saturday with a better chance of rain returning for Sunday.