Who Will Become Montgomery’s Next Mayor?

by Danielle Wallace

After several mayoral forums, touching on key issues like crime and education, people in Montgomery are headed to the polls Tuesday, to elect Montgomery’s next leader.

“People have been really excited about the mayor’s race in the last week and 10 days and I think you’ll see a large turnout in all parts of the city,” said Political Analyst Steve Flowers.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says, the pressure is on for the 12 candidates in the race.

“Everybody knows you’ve got to build your campaign around the last 24 hours, getting your people to the polls. It’s not so much what a poll says – who people are going to vote for. It’s who votes,” said Flowers.

Flowers says, there could likely be a runoff between front-runner Steven Reed and David Woods.

“Money sometimes equates into votes. Reed has raised a lot of money. He’s raised close to $500,000. He’s out raised his opposition 10 to 1. Woods has spent his own money but he’s spent a lot of it and so it’s been a very interesting race,” said Flowers.

This race could also be historic with a possibility of Montgomery electing its first African American mayor.

“The numbers are there to elect an African American. But the thing is, there’s no African American females in the race. Because the largest block of voters in Montgomery, most people aren’t aren’t aware of this – are African American females.”

Flowers says this election could change the future of the capital city.

“Tomorrow is a very important day in Montgomery. A pivotal day,” said Flowers.

The polls are open from 7 am until 7 pm Tuesday.

If you would like to learn more about each of the candidates click here.

If there is a run-off between any of the candidates, it will be held on October 8th.