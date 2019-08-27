ALGOP: Michael Fritz Concedes, Charlotte Meadows the Republican Nominee for House District 74 Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

The ALGOP special run-off election to fill the vacancy in Alabama House District 74 occurred today in Montgomery County.

Candidates Michael Fritz and Charlotte Meadows advanced to today’s run-off election following the special election primary on June 11. The House District 74 seat became open following the death of State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery).

Provisional ballots will be counted on September 3, and certification of votes will occur on September 4.

Despite results not being official, Charlotte Meadows is the Republican nominee for House District 74 as Michael Fritz has conceded the race.

“On behalf of the Alabama Republican Party, congratulations to Charlotte Meadows on becoming our party’s nominee,” said Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan. “We are looking forward to working with her to ensure this seat remains in

the Republican column.”

The special general election in this race is scheduled for November 12.