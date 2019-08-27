David Woods Heads to Runoff For Montgomery’s Mayoral Seat

by Mandy McQueen

The numbers are in, and it appears that David Woods and Steven Reed are headed to a runoff for Montgomery’s mayoral seat.

With 96% of precincts reporting, Steven Reed had 43% of the vote while David Woods had 23% of the vote.

Fifty percent of the vote is needed to win the election outright.

Wood’s held a watch party at Dreamland BBQ where family and friends watched the numbers roll in.

“We’re thrilled. Tonight Montgomery rejected the status quo. They made it clear they want change and we’re going to give them change. Montgomery deserves better than another career politician, another bureaucrat that will just get in office and just skate along looking for another job. Montgomery deserves someone who embraces change and someone who has vision, someone who is going to work hard to make sure that vision becomes a reality,” said Woods.

Woods said he plans to campaign as aggressively as he has for the past six months.