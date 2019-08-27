Elton Dean, Montgomery Mayoral Candidate, Concedes

by Samantha Williams

At about 8:30 p.m., Montgomery mayoral candidate and current Montgomery County Commission Chairman, Elton Dean, stepped outside of his headquarters on Lexington Road to announce he was conceding.

He was joined with his wife and youngest son, saying in part about the runoff on October 8th, “I would tell them to come out and vote because you know, they need to make sure they get the right person in the seat. Montgomery is so important to me. I love Montgomery. My family has been in Montgomery my whole life, and we’ve got people who are growing up here. Montgomery is a great place to live. We just have to make sure we have the right leadership and don’t fall for all the lies people tell when they’re campaigning. We’ve heard a lot on the campaign trail, but I won’t go into that. I still say I’m the most qualified, but I’m still the person that’s wearing the biggest hat to do the things I need to do for Montgomery because I love Montgomery, Alabama.”

Candidates Steven Reed and David Woods will face off in a run off election on October 8th.