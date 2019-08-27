Montgomery Biscuits Cancel Doubleheader after “Tragic Event”

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Biscuits have cancelled their doubleheader game at the Chattanooga Lookouts for today. The team posted a message on social media saying there had been a “tragic event” involving the Biscuits family.

The message did not give details about the event.

It says that the team is asking for privacy and would provide an update when it is appropriate.

Alabama News Network will have that update when it is given. Our thoughts are with the Montgomery Biscuits family during this time.