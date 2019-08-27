Montgomery City Council: Three Races Heading to Runoffs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Three of eight races for Montgomery City Council will be heading to runoffs on October 8, according to the election results from tonight.

In District 3, incumbent Tracy Larkin finished with 45% of the vote, compared to 25% for challenger Marche Johnson. A candidate must have more than 50% to avoid a runoff.

In District 5, former council member C.C. Calhoun finished in front, with 39%. Phyllis Harvey-Hall got 31%, putting her in second place, ahead of incumbent William Green, Jr. with 26%.

In District 6, Oronde Mitchell led the field with 34%, compared to 30% for Jon Dow, a former city council member. The incumbent, Fred Bell, chose not to seek re-election.

In the other races, incumbents Richard Bollinger in District 1, Brantley Lyons in District 2, Audrey Graham in District 4, and Glen Pruitt in District 8 won easily.

In District 7, newcomer Clay McInnis won his bid to replace Arch Lee, who didn’t seek re-election.

In District 9, incumbent Charles Jinright was unopposed.