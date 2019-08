by Alabama News Network Staff

A judge has set a date and venue in the murder trial involving Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Cody Smith.

Judge P.B. McLauchlin granted the motion Tuesday that will move the trial from Montgomery County to the Dale County Courthouse in Ozark. The trial is set to begin on November 18, 2019.

Smith is charged with murder for the February 2016 on-duty fatal shooting of Greg Gunn.