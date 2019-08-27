Steven Reed, David Woods Headed to Runoff Election

by Rashad Snell

The numbers are in, and it appears that Steven Reed and David Woods to a runoff for Montgomery’s mayoral seat.

With 96% of precincts reporting, Steven Reed has 43% (18,397) of the vote while David Woods has 23% (9,962) of the vote. Fifty percent of the vote is needed to win the election outright.

Elton Dean announced his concession before any officials numbers came in. He is still Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission.

The runoff election is set for October 8th.