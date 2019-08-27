Sunny and warmer days ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re heading towards a weather pattern change for the remainder of this week. A frontal boundary is moving southward and behind it we get a few days of drier and slightly milder conditions. The front sweeps any lingering showers/storms to our south allowing full sunshine to move overhead. In turn, temps will climb into the 90s for afternoon highs. Morning temps drop into the 60s and with drier air in place it should feel fairly comfortable early in the day. Moisture will gradually return and lead to afternoon showers and storms. We notice a few Saturday but the better coverage of rain activity holds off until Sunday into early next week. A surge of tropical moisture might be heading into the deep south Monday through Wednesday. Tropical storm Dorian will be moving northward and some of its rains could impact parts of our area by Monday.