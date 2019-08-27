Update: Montgomery Biscuits Pitcher Suffers Family Tragedy

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Biscuits suffered a family tragedy within its organization, which caused the team to cancel its doubleheader at the Chattanooga Lookouts today.

According to a Twitter post from the Biscuits’ parent organization, the Tampa Bay Rays, pitcher Blake Bivens suffered a family tragedy in southern Virginia.

According to reports from ESPN and many other news outlets, Bivens’ wife, child and mother-in-law were the victims of homicide. Police arrested a relative of Bivens, according to the ESPN report, charging him with three counts of first-degree homicide.

The Rays issued a statement via Twitter, saying in part, “Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can.”

The Biscuits CEO and Managing Owner Lou DiBella issued a statement on the team’s Twitter page, saying in part, “First and foremost, the Biscuits thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

The team is asking everyone to respect the privacy of Bivens’ family during this time.