Voter Turnout in Montgomery

by Andrew James

It’s election day in the City of Montgomery, and voters are choosing the city’s next mayor and city council.

Some voters say it’s been tough to find the right candidate with such a crowded field in the mayor’s race.

Others say they know exactly what they’re looking for in a candidate. As we’ve heard this entire election cycle, it comes down to crime and education for many people.

“I’m not sure that a pat on the hand is what we need to do,” explained Jesse Conte. “I’m not saying that we need to throw everybody that offends somebody in jail, but I think we need to be a little tougher on it.”

“Everybody should always take responsibility and should vote, you can’t complain if you have not taken that step,” shared Nancy Anderson.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.