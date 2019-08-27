Watch: Steven Reed Speaks to Supporters
Montgomery mayoral candidate Steven Reed spoke to his supporters Live on TV after it became clear that he had made it into a runoff with second-place finisher David Woods.
Reed finished with 42% of the vote to Woods’ 24%. Those two led the 12-candidate field all night. They will now face off on October 8 to see which one will replace Mayor Todd Strange, who decided not to seek re-election.
Reed spoke to his happy supporters at his campaign headquarters on Dexter Avenue.