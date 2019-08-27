Watch: Steven Reed Speaks to Supporters

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery mayoral candidate Steven Reed spoke to his supporters Live on TV after it became clear that he had made it into a runoff with second-place finisher David Woods.

Reed finished with 42% of the vote to Woods’ 24%. Those two led the 12-candidate field all night. They will now face off on October 8 to see which one will replace Mayor Todd Strange, who decided not to seek re-election.

Reed spoke to his happy supporters at his campaign headquarters on Dexter Avenue.