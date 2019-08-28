$20 Million Renovation Plan in the Works to Revamp Garret Coliseum

by Alabama News Network Staff

New plans are in the works to begin a $20 million renovation project that would revamp Garret Coliseum.

Mayor Todd Strange says there is an arrangement between the city, county and the state to fund about $400,000 on an annual basis to keep it going. Now, Strange says city and county officials are working to take over the coliseum from the state so that they can begin a $20 million renovation plan.

Some of the improvements would include adding air conditioning to the arena, upgrades to lighting and sound, plus upgrades to seating.

“We’re talking about things like ice hockey, Arena Football, something that would be attractive. Certainly some major concerts,” said Strange.

Mayor Strange also said improvements to the livestock area are in the works.

“We’re trying to get that from FEMA or Homeland Security to renovate some of the livestock area because it’s the first place that hurricane evacuees bring livestock,” said Strange.

Due to the lack of AC, Garret Coliseum is rarely used in the sweltering summer months.

“Elton John has been here a couple of times in that facility. He was suppose to come here earlier this year but didn’t come because of the fact that it was going to be in the May or June time frame and it wasn’t going to be air conditioned,” said Strange.

The next step is acquiring all of the deeds and getting them transferred to city and county officials. If everything goes to plan, the construction process would take anywhere between 18 to 20 months.

“It would be great to have this renovated and up and running. It gives the city another piece that they don’t have already and that’s where it is headed. It’s great. We will do the livestock area, the barns. Make them bigger and better for our users and obviously we will have more choices of things to do here,” said Randy Stephenson, the General Manager for the Alabama National Fair.