All-American Alabama LB Expected to Miss Entire 2019 Season with Torn ACL

by Rashad Snell

Alabama All-American linebacker Dylan Moses has reportedly suffered a torn ACL in practice Tuesday. He is expected to miss the entire 2019 season as a result of that injury.

Moses, now a junior, was expected to compete for multiple major defensive awards nationally.

Moses had a breakout season last year as a Sophomore. In 15 games last season, Moses registered 86 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for a Crimson Tide defense that was among the best in the country.

Moses missed games as a Freshman due to a foot injury.