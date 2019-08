by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has captured a Montgomery fugitive.

Anthony “Wook” Thomas Jr. was wanted on burglary and assault charges.

He was recaptured this morning in the 4000 block of Beth Manor Drive. Authorities say an anonymous tip lead to his capture.

Not only was Thomas taken into custody, but two other suspects were taken into custody involving an unrelated Murder and Robbery investigations.