Coosada Police Investigating Vehicle vs Train Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

Coosada Police say one man was injured after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday evening.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Coosada Parkway and Lower Gibson Town Road at about 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found an elderly man lying unconscious in the road.

He was rushed to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery for treatment. His condition in unknown.