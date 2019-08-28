Dry & Milder For A Few Days

by Shane Butler

We’re now on the backside of a frontal boundary and this will provide us some really nice conditions for a few days. Morning temps will be comfortable in the 60s while afternoon highs will manage lower 90s. That’s average for this time of the year so no surprises on the highs. Abundant sunshine is likely through at least Saturday. Some moisture will start streaming into the area Sunday and that could lead to some rain activity. Overall it’s looking fairly quiet around here for your Labor Day but the rest of next week is questionable. Hurricane Dorian could have some impact on our weather but its still to early to know for sure. It all depends on the track. We will keep you posted.