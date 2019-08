Montgomery Authorities, U.S. Marshals Task Force Searching for Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Anthony J. Thomas Jr. is wanted by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force for Murder, Assault, Burglary, and Firing a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle.

Thomas goes by the street name of “WOOK” and should be considered Armed and Dangerous!

1/2 Anthony Thomas, Jr

2/2 Anthony Thomas, Jr.



If you know the whereabouts of Anthony J. Thomas Jr., please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!