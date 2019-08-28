Perry County Man Wanted on Multiple Felony Warrants

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Uniontown Police Department are looking for Devario “Shoe” Carter on two outstanding felony warrants.

1/2 Devario Carter

2/2 Devario Carter

The warrants are for Receiving Stolen Property. Carter is also wanted for questioning in several other stolen property cases in Perry County.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Carter, please call 334-628-2442 or call your local law enforcement agency.

A small cash reward will be given to anyone who helps lead authorities to an arrest.